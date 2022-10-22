Akufo-Addo inaugurated Mahama projects in Ashanti; he was booed for abysmal performance - NDC

General News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti regional communications bureau of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said categorically that President Akufo-Addo did not have anything to show on his four-day tour of the region.



The bureau said the President rather commissioned projects initiated and started by former President John Mahama without giving him credit and also inaugurated some minor projects which should have been done by the Metropolitan Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



Addressing a press conference on Thursday, October 20 2022, in Kumasi, the Regional Communications Officer, Abass Nurudeen, said the President only came to inaugurate the 330kv transmission line from Kumasi to Bolgatanga which was initiated by former President Mahama.



He came to inaugurate the project without giving him (Mahama) credit.



"The President," he said, "also refused to give credit to former President Mahama who started the 60-bed capacity Konongo hospital Eurojekt project when he commissioned it."



Mr Abass lambasted President Akufo-Addo for abandoning the 500-bed Afari Military Hospital, the 250-bed capacity regional hospital at Sewua, and the 120-bed capacity Kumawu Hospital all started by former President Mahama.



"The abysmal performance of the President in the region coupled with the bad economic situation," Mr Abass commented, "led to the hooting and jeering of him at Kumasi Adum during the tour."



Mr Abass also called on President Akufo-Addo to distance himself from the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly called Wontumi for his Akonta Mining illegal activities.



He wanted the President to ensure the arrest and subsequent prosecution of Chairman Wontumi