General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Akufo-Addo in to amass wealth for himself, family - Founder of UFP

Founder and National Chairman of the United Front Party, Nana Agyenim Boateng

The Founder and National Chairman of the United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng, has renewed his attacks on President Akufo-Addo challenging him to state what he has achieved or done for residents in Kumasi.



Speaking on behalf of the Concerned Youth of Asanteman, he described President Akufo-Addo as a failure and one who has collapsed the businesses Asantes and yet helped that of Akyems.



In an interview on Nyankontotn Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that the president has fooled Asantes and disappointed them.



He wondered why the president failed to apologise for his incompetence and lies when he visited the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The president he said has no shame and no dignity in touting his achievements before the respected Asantehene.



According to him, the president only came to amass wealth for himself and his family.



He said in the 2017 budget and state of the nation address, the president promised Kumasi three interchanges to give Kumasi a facelift but has failed in doing that.



He further challenged the president to point to virgin land and a virgin factory he has constructed after winning power.



"The president has no shame and no dignity. He cannot point to any achievement in Kumasi like former President John Mahama did.”



The politician went to describe the president as an authoritarian who does not believe in democracy because if he was a democratic leader, he would have invited the group to listen to their grievances.



"Nana Addo is not a democratic leader, he is an authoritarian. During former Mahama’s era, he invited us to the seat of government to listen to us. But Nana Addo is not there for Ghana, he is there for his family,” he added.



To him, Akufo-Addo is having an agenda against Asantes and until residents see that and kick him out, we will regret, he declared.



”Nana Addo must be voted out. If we keep him, we will regret it. We cannot keep him as president, he must be kicked out.”



He claims that persons who have refused to criticise the president are either scared for their lives or in the occultic realm with the president.

