Akufo-Addo in UK for King Charles' coronation

General News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in the United Kingdom for the coronation of the King of England.



This was announced by the Commonwealth through its official Twitter page on Friday, May 5 2023.



Per the announcement, Ghana’s president was welcomed by King Charles III, as the new Head of the Commonwealth ahead of the coronation.



“Leaders discissed areas of mutual interest including the empowerment of young people as 2023 is the YearOfYouth,” part of the announcement read.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo joins some other African leaders as guests on the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III.



Meanwhile, many African heads, mostly from the Commonwealth countries have arrived in London for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, BCC.com reports



Some of these heads from these African States already in the UK include Rwanda's Paul Kagame, King Mswati III of Eswatini, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, and Liberia's George Weah among others.



BBC's report adds that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be "the first Zimbabwean leader to visit London in over two decades after the UK imposed sanctions on the southern African country."



Mr Mnangagwa said he was "excited" to receive an invite to attend the royal event. Some British parliamentarians, however, condemned his invitation citing alleged human rights violations in his country.



It is however not yet clear if Kenyan President William Ruto will attend the event after he complained about the mistreatment of African leaders during foreign trips.



He was referring to an incident where African presidents were put in a bus to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral ceremony in the UK.



Meanwhile, Otumfuo Osei Tutu and Lady Julia arrived in Uk ahead of the coronation.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was welcomed to Buckingham Palace by King Charles III together with Lady Julia; his beautiful wife.



The three were also captured in another photo with King Charles ‘sandwiched’ by the two Ghanaian royals.



Read the tweet below:



