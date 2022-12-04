Akufo-Addo in Nigeria to attend ECOWAS summit

General News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in Nigeria for a meeting of leaders of the Economic Commission of West African States, ECOWS.



He arrived in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and was received at the airport by the Nigerian Miniter for Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi.



ECOWAS leaders are attending the 62nd Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of the sub-regional group which takes place today, December, 2022.



According to the Senegalese president Macky Sall who is also in Abuja for the meeting, "the Summit will address, among other topics, politico-security, economic and financial issues."



ECOWAS is currently led by Umaru Sissoco Embalo, president of Guinea-Bissau, who earlier this year took over from President Akufo-Addo.



