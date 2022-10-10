Akufo-Addo in France to address 215th session of UNESCO

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra on Saturday (8 October 2022) to France for a six-day working visit.



A statement from the Presidency stated that, President Akufo-Addo is expected to address the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) at its 215th session.



“Whilst in France, he will also address the Asia Society Forum on the theme, “To act in troubled times: new perspectives from France, Asia, Africa and the world”, and commission the refurbished chancery building of Ghana’s embassy in Paris,” the statement from the Office of the President said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to receive an honorary award of Doctor Honoris Causa from Sorbonne University in Paris on Monday (10 October 2022).



This will be the third honorary doctorate degree to be conferred on him since becoming President.



It will be recalled that the first was an honorary doctor of law degree conferred on him in May 2016, from the celebrated Fort Hare University of South Africa; and the second, in December 2017, was an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from the University of Liberia.



The statement further indicated that the president will commission the refurbished Chancery building of Ghana’s Embassy in Paris.



President Nana Akufo-Addo left Ghana with his wife Rebecca.



Also part of the president’s delegation includes; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum among others.



President Akufo-Addo returns to Ghana on Friday (14 October 2022).