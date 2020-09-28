General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Akufo-Addo ignores Sekyere East Chiefs; reappoints ‘insulting’ DCE

Former District Chief Executive(DCE) for the Sekyere East District, Mary Boatemaa Marfo

The President of Ghana has rescinded his decision to sack the District Chief Executive(DCE) for the Sekyere East District, Mary Boatemaa Marfo.



This comes barely a week after she was sacked over leaked audio verbally abusing a chief in the area and the nomination of Kwame Adom-Appiah to replace her subsequently announced



In the said audio, Mary Boatemaa Marfo is heard going against the President’s directive of campaigning against the NPP Members of Parliament(MP) and insulting a chief.



“The chief of this area is foolish and walking around,” this is the exact quote Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo used in describing Mponuahene of Asokore Traditional Area Nana Akwantey Boffour.



She is heard saying that there is no way she would vote for the party’s candidate who is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency.



“Those of you who are my supporters must use your conscience in voting. If you see me campaigning and mentioning his name [MP] does not mean I will vote for him. We must work towards reducing his votes so that the President will know that I am not the problem but rather he is the one. The rules of the party do not allow me to campaign for an independent candidate but as for me, I will not vote for him,” she revealed in the leaked tape.



She added “Don’t mention my name but voting for Afriyie is not possible. If someone asks you, you tell them you do not know where I belong. The treatment meted out to us by this MP makes it impossible for some of us to vote for him. At the end of the day, his votes will reduce.”



Her appointment was last Thursday withdrawn by the President in a letter from a Deputy Minister of Local Government.



But another letter countering the President’s decision to sack her said “I have to inform you that His Excellency the President has rescinded the decision to revoke the appointment of Hon. Mary Beatrice Marfo as District Chief Executive of Sekyere East District Assembly”.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.