Akufo-Addo hosts students from Harvard Business School

Diasporia News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, President Nana Akufo-Addo welcomed a group of students from Harvard Business School to the Jubilee House as part of their study tour.



This marks the second consecutive year that a new cohort of students has visited Ghana to engage in a meaningful two-week internship program at selected companies across the country.



During their visit, President Akufo-Addo engaged in an insightful dialogue with the students, delving into various aspects of Ghana's democratic journey, the nation's evolving sense of identity, its pivotal role in the Pan-African movement, and its steadfast advocacy for crucial reforms within both the United Nations and the Bretton Woods Institutions.



The President shared his perspectives on Ghana's commitment to democratic principles and its ongoing efforts to strengthen its national identity.



He emphasised the country's significant role in the Pan-African evolution and highlighted the shared responsibility of nations to contribute to the continent's progress and unity.



