Akufo-Addo holds extraordinary ECOWAS summit on Mali impasse

Saturday, 29 May 2021

Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will on Sunday May 30, 2021, conven an extraordinary Summit to enable Heads of State of ECOWAS countries to deliberate and take consequential decisions on the evolving political and security situation in Mali, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has said.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Saturday May 29, 2021, the Minister noted that the summit is in line with efforts by the regional block to ensure progressive development of member countries. She said the summit will be held to proffer conflict resolution strategies in accordance with relevant protocols to bring an end to the political crisis in the West African state.



She said: "as you are all aware, the past few days have witnessed some worrying developments in Mali. The arrest and detention of the President and Prime Minister of the transition government by the military has necessitated a re-evaluation of the strategies adopted by ECOWAS to bring normalcy to the country.



“At the behest of the President of the Republic, an ECOWAS Mediation team, led by H.E. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, ECOWAS Special Envoy and Mediator for Mali, embarked on a fact-finding mission to Mali from 25th to 26th May, 2021 to assess the situation and explore opportunities for the resolution of the crisis. H.E. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will, therefore, report to the Summit on the outcome of the mission,” she added.



The President will be joined by 10 Heads of State from ECOWAS and well known dignitaries and representatives from Benin, Guinea, Cape Verde and Senegal. The summit will also see the participation of the President and Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission and the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS Special Mediator for Mali, Goodluck Jonathan.



Providing details on traffic control measures, the Supretendent of Police speaking on behalf of the Director General of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), William Kofi Jaliawu said traffic situation on Sunday is likely not to be heavy and hence, the MTTD does not intend to block any route. He said however that all dignitaries will be escorted per outriders from the Airport through Opeibea using the Liberation road.



On his part, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said government expect that all stakeholders and parties involved would work together and assist so that the necessary diplomatic courtesies are extended to Heads of States and relevant authorities who will be coming into the country.