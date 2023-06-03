Akufo-Addo, his appointees, NPP executives are into galamsey – MP alleges

General News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member Of Parliament for Sefwi Juaboso, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has accused President Akufo Addo and his appointees and executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of engaging in galamsey.



The lawmaker lamented that illegal mining activities in the area are on the rise because officials who have been given authority to deal with the issue are the ones who are deep in it.



He stated that the current state of illegal mining activities in the Western North Region is destroying farmlands and polluting water and river bodies, but there appears to be no swift intervention.



The MP stated that in my backyard, for example, a large number of people have invaded the area and engaged in illegal mining activities day and night without fear.



He challenged the region’s media to expose those behind the galamsey, saying that any media person who claims not to know those behind the galamsey is a hypocrite.



“It is the NPP people who are behind galamsey. You, the media, have to expose them. You know it. In this part of our region, any media guy who would say they do not know those behind galamsey is a hypocrite. You know those behind galamsey. You are the media guys and the voice of the voiceless. You know it is the NPP executives who are behind galamsey.”



The legislature made the announcement to the media at sefwi Anyinabirem in the Sefwi Wiawso municipality of the Western North region.



The MP noted that places like Bonsu Nkwanta, Proso, Abono, Abroad, Sefwi Boizan, Agyemandiem, Sayeraso, Asempaye, and Mafia, among others, have all become hotspots for illegal miners.