Akufo-Addo hates Mahama with passion – Sammy Gyamfi

President Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama exchanging pleasantries

From bowing to exchanging pleasantries, President Nana Akufo-Addo and John Dramani showed admirable camaraderie and mutual respect at the signing of the peace agreement on Friday, December 4, 2020.



The two statesmen, though on the opposing side of the political divide were spotted in photos having conversations which drums home the message that beyond the campaign ground where they usually attack each other’s record, there exist no malice between them.



But this public show of respect and friendship could be a sham as the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress has revealed that President Akufo-Addo has a deep-seated hatred for his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.



Sammy Gyamfi says the President loathes John Mahama and will not pass on any opportunity to see him fail.



Sammy Gyamfi who was speaking on allegations of bribery levelled against Mahama by the ruling NPP, challenged the party to prosecute Mahama if they have any evidence of wrongdoing on his part.



He boasted at a press conference on Thursday, December 4, 2020 that Mahama has an unassailable record as far as corruption is concerned.



“Look at how Nana Akufo-Addo hates President Mahama with passion. Look at how the NPP hates John Mahama, if they had evidence that he had taken bribe, would he be contesting this election?” he quizzed.



“Will they have reduced it to press conferences? Governments don’t talk, they act so if you have evidence that John Mahama has done something wrong in the Airbus scandal, the man has dared you to bring it out and investigate him. Can President Akufo-Addo dare Martin Amidu today? But President Mahama dared government and till date they have not done foko because there’s nothing in there. It is empty”.



Sammy Gyamfi remarked that by accusing Mahama of corruption, the NPP is seeking to equalize for the various corruption scandals which have hit the government.



He, however, expressed optimism that they will fail because John Mahama has in all his years in the public space not been found guilty of corruption.



“They are just looking for a bribery classmate for their candidate but they cannot have one in John Mahama because Mahama is incorruptible”.





