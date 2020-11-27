Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Akufo-Addo has used four years to build what NDC destroyed in 8 years – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is Vice President

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that Ghana has over the past four years witnessed dramatic development following the prudent policies introduced by the Akufo-Addo administration.



He pointed out that the economy has picked up from the destruction it suffered under the Mahama administration.



He said during a presentation on Thursday, November 26 that “what the NDC destroyed in 8 years Nana Akufo-Addo has corrected in four years and even added more”.



To that end, he said while delivering the address that Ghanaians should vote for the current president in the December 7 elections.



“I am here to paint to you a broad picture of what we have done over the last four years and how each of them connects to a central theme. Everything we have successfully done over the last four years has been designed to make an impact on real people, on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians from all walks of life.



“Our stewardship over the last four years would mean nothing if we have not impacted on the lives and livelihoods of the broad mass of Ghanaians.



“As we review how far we have come and the progress we have made with the mandate you gave His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government over the last years, I am confident that you will come to one conclusion if you have not done so yet, that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the safest pair of hands into which we can entrust our mandate,” he said at the Nation Building Updates.

