Akufo-Addo has unleashed most painful, severest hardship ever – Clement Apaak

Politics of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak says the current economic hardship can be blamed on the government’s blatant corruption and mismanagement of the economy.



According to him, the level of corruption under this current administration is monumental, coupled with the huge size of the government which should be reduced by now.



“We are where we are largely because of gross mismanagement, blatant corruption and indeed disregard for laid down laws and procedures. I mean the banking sector, how do you spend about 26 billion to solve about a 12 billion Ghana cedis problem. Who does that? I mean couldn’t there have been alternative ways of dealing with this issue. Did anyone put a gun to their heads?"



“Then we will talk about power outages (Dumsor). We (NDC) resolved dumsor before we left. Your own sitting Vice President said that John Mahama could not take credit for having solved a problem that he caused and this is on paper,” Mr. Apaak stated on Metro TV.



He continued: “So when we say that this government has been the most reckless, has unleashed the most painful and severest hardship and yet is not even taking responsibility in terms of managing the government itself, the size of government, government activities and unjustified expenditure.”



The MP also questioned why the Finance Minister would be proposing 1.4 billion under emergency vault under the current economic difficulties.



“Why? Such an amorphous name. Shouldn’t we know every dollar, every cedi, and where it is going to go at this time? Why are you allocating 1.4 billion? To do what? Why are you still allocating money to a cathedral that has no immediate benefit to us,” the lawmaker queried.



He further said “If you look at areas we are calling for action, we are calling for the size of government to be reduced. There’s no need to keep an Executive Director in charge of the Keta Port with a staff of 33 people who are being paid and even being offered bonuses for no work that we are seeing.”