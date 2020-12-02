General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo has undermined anti-corruption agencies - Manasseh Azure Awuni

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Manasseh Azure Awuni, a freelance investigative journalist, is of the view that President Akufo-Addo has undermined the anti-corruption agencies with his non-commitment to the fight against corruption.



According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the 2016 presidential election because “Ghanaians were outraged about corruption. And what has he done about the fight against corruption which he promised? Not only has he taken corruption to an absurd level, but he has undermined anti-corruption agencies like the [Auditor-General’s Department].”



Manasseh Awuni, who was commenting about the much-talked-about Free Senior High School policy and corruption wrote on his Facebook timeline on Wednesday, 02 December, that free SHS did not win President Akufo-Addo votes.



He explained, “he promised Free SHS in 2008 and lost. He promised Free SHS in 2012 and lost, but some people say he has brought about free SHS so we should not talk about corruption. Why not? The unbridled corruption of years of yore is what has impoverished so many people that they cannot afford decent livelihoods and pay the fees of their wards.”



Manasseh said that the interests and repayments of the misapplied and stolen billions the country has borrowed is choking the country.



“And people will attend the schools for free and go back to their parents' single rooms to hustle for obvious reasons.”



He stressed, “Whether we talk about it or not, corruption has consequences for every one of us, including those who have insured their future generations against poverty by stealing and hoarding what belongs to all of us.”



“Is it possible to have implemented free SHS without corruption?” he quizzed.









