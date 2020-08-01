Politics of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Akufo-Addo has rebranded NPP and it will keep NDC in opposition for ages- Lydia Alhassan

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Lydia Seyram Alhassan believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s hard work in Ghana has made the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the most attractive political party in Ghana currently.



According to her, no other party in the country can compare itself in terms of greater achievements and development considering what the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done in the last three years.



To her, the Akufo-Addo government needs more time to take Ghana to the promised land so the NDC should have a rethink of contesting for the impending election.



“The hard work of President Nana Akufo-Addo and myself in the constituency has made the New Patriotic Party (NPP) attractive and endeared the party to the constituents who are poised to retain the party in power but the NDC out of panic has resorted to peddling falsehood”.



She added, “I don’t know who told them that they have a chance of wrestling the seat from the NPP, the NDC knows they will lose the elections, they have started playing the victim so that eventually they’ll say we won the seat unfairly.”she told Accra based Kasapa FM.

