Akufo-Addo has ‘messed’ up economy so badly I need ‘honeymoon’ to fix it if I win – Mahama begs agitating labour unions

Politics of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama is appealing to Ghanaians, particularly trade and labour groups, for a grace period, should he return to power after the 2024 polls, to fix the “mess” created by the Akufo-Addo government before he could accede to their numerous demands.



This request comes amidst growing calls for improved working conditions from a plethora of labour unions.



Speaking at a 'Campus Connect' event in Hohoe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer emphasised the need to prioritise economic recovery before addressing specific demands.



Mr Mahama pointed out the perceived damage inflicted on Ghana's economy by the NPP administration, stating, "This country is broke, and, so, we will beg you that when we come into office, give us a bit of a honeymoon. Let’s put things in place so that we bring the economy back onto its feet."



Addressing specific groups, Mr Mahama urged, "And I will plead with the teacher union: GNAT, NAGRAT, UTAG, and TEWU and all of them; I know all of you are clamouring for allowances. Let me caution you that in 2025 when we take over, we will show you the books and the finances of this country, and when we have done that, we can accede to your demands again, and that’s why I’m being very measured in the promises that I make because we all know the crisis in which this country has been plunged."