Akufo-Addo has likely forgotten own anti-corruption advice to appointees – Mahama

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of failing to heed his own advice to his appointees.



Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Academic City University College, the 2024 flagbearer of the biggest opposition party expressed concern over the misconduct of President Akufo-Addo's appointees, stating that it deviates from the admonishment the president gave six years ago.



During his address to the graduating class of 2023, Mr Mahama reminded the audience of the profound words spoken by the president more than six years ago and suggested that President Akufo-Addo might have forgotten his own wise advice, given the current state of affairs.



"Some of you who will find yourself in politics, I wish to sound a note of caution: as President Akufo-Addo said: 'If your goal into office is to enrich yourself, then don’t come, go to the private sector'."



"Very profound words were spoken by the president more than 6 and a half years ago. With what is happening today, I’m sure the president himself does not remember he spoke these very wise words," Mr Mahama said.



The former president also said "the day of accountability will always come, and with the increased awareness that Ghanaians have", they are "demanding to be citizens and not spectators, as the president exhorted them to be."



Leadership, Mr Mahama noted, "is full of challenges and you cannot escape these challenges".



"You need to eschew the unhealthy temptation of using leadership positions to promote personal or sectional partisan interests to the disadvantage of the organisation or the nation you have been chosen to serve", Mr Mahama advised.



"You should also not use your leadership roles to victimise and settle personal scores but must unite and develop our country," he added.



"Don’t join these self-centred models of leadership, but I encourage you to promote competent-based staff engagement wherever you find yourself," urged Mr Mahama.