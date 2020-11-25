Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Akufo-Addo has kept faith with Zongos, he deserves 4 more to do more - Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has appealed to the people of Zongos to reward President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to the development of Zongos.



Addressing Imams, Zongo Chiefs and the people of Zongos at the commissioning of the Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Sports Complex in New Fadama, Accra on Tuesday, Vice President Bawumia said President Akufo-Addo has kept faith with the Zongo community by fulfilling his 2016 pledge, and therefore, deserves to be voted for again to continue with his development agenda for the Zongos and Ghana.



“Prior to being elected into office in 2016, President Akufo-Addo promised our Zongo Chiefs, Imams and the people of Zongo that if elected into office, he will establish a zongo development fund to help accelerate development of Zongo communities,” Dr. Bawumia recalled.



“By the grace of the Almighty Allah, Nana Akufo-Addo was elected, and true to his word, the President has delivered, even beyond his promise.”



“President Akufo-Addo did not only establish the Zongo Development Fund as promised, he also went a step further by adding the Ministry for Inner Cities and Zongo Development to serve as vehicles for the development of Zongo communities.”



Dr. Bawumia highlighted the transformational changes happening in Zongo communities in infrastructure and human development, stressing that the prioritisation of Zongo development by President Akufo-Addo through annual budgetary support has never happened in the history of Ghana.



“These are historic feats, which have never happened under any government since independence. Under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, Zongo development is now statutory, as funds are provided for in the national budget every year.”



“As envisioned by President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, the creation of the Ministry of Zongo and Inner Cities Development and the Zongo Development Fund have helped in prioritising and accelerating development in Zongos in the areas of infrastructure, education, entrepreneurial support and vocational training.”



The Vice President noted that in the area of infrastructure, the Zongo Development Fund has supported the building and rehabilitation of access roads, bridges, drainage systems, clinics, chip compounds, toilets and water systems in many Zongo communities in all sixteen regions.



He also listed in detail, the Akufo-Addo government’s achievements in the area of education in Zongo communities across the country, which included: construction or rehabilitation of classroom blocks, provision of desks, building of libraries and 37 ICT centres in 37 different Zongo communities.



He added that the government of Nana Akufo-Addo, in its first term, also launched a special program which saw the selection of 40 young girls and boys from Zongo communities to study medicine in Cuba on a full government scholarship.



“Again in the area of education, the Zongo Development Fund is providing grants to qualified but needy students from Zongo communities to pursue various tertiary education programs. So far, about 460 applications have been approved and the ZDF has paid about 160,” the Vice President added.



While calling on Zongos to reward the President’s commitment to Zongo development, he reiterated the Akufo-Addo government’s desire to invest more in education in the Zongos and make it a catalyst for Zongo development should God give Nana Addo another victory.



“The NPP government has kept faith with the people of Zongo through the fulfilment of our promises, completed and ongoing development projects and the promotion of healthy relationships with the leadership of Zongo communities.”



“We are committed to doing more for Zongo communities in our second term, in shaa Allah. Our resolve is captured in our 2020 manifesto promise to establish 16 model senior high schools in a zongo in each of the sixteen regions.”



“We are for the development of Zongos and the education of our children to the highest level possible. Our vision and focus is to make education the catalyst for Zongo development.”



“As the nation goes to the polls in less than two weeks, I wish to appeal to my fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters in the various Zongo communities to support President Akufo-Addo because our government has shown that we can be trusted.



“The 2020 elections is about a leader who has delivered before and a leader who can be trusted to keep his promise when he makes one.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.