Akufo-Addo has intentionally refused to give our national chairman any position – NPP group

Politics of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The founder of Patriot Ghana, a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, Kwesi Korang, has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo, wondering why he has failed to give Stephen Ntim, the National Chairman, any position.



Kwesi Korang lamented that the man has served the party well and dedicated himself, resources, and expertise to serving the NPP, but it seems the president has no interest in his sacrifices.



He said, “He served as chairman of the party for two years, and yet, the president has not recognised his efforts. Before he contested the national chairmanship position, Stephen Ntim was the board chairman of the Lands Commission, and the president removed him from office. He contested with Ameyaw Akumfi and Asabee, who still maintained their positions."



"Stephen Ntim has managed to win the election, and yet the president has refused to give him any position. What at all has he done to the president to deserve this unfortunate treatment? Why won’t you put him on any board?," the group questioned.



He also asked the president to unite the party before he leaves power since the party is divided and not united.



"If he loves the party, he should unite the party. The party has sacrificed a lot for him.



The party loved him. and so if there is nothing he can do, he should unite the party he has divided before he leaves office. When he was contesting the election, he selected someone who was not a member, but the party loved him and allowed him to use his running mate,” Korang said.