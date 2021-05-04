Akufo-Addo has failed woefully in galamsey fight - NDC man

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Eric Adjei, Bono Regional Deputy Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is obvious President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining is in a final state of “glaring” defeat.



Eric Adjei is worried some officials caught on tape taking bribes in a documentary produced by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas seem to have been left off the hook.



“This is the time for President Akufo-Addo to rise above his sweet but hollow rhetoric and start to walk the talk. He must show genuine commitment and dedication to the fight against illegal mining,” Eric Adjei told UTV



According to him, some top party officials were working against the interest of President Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party with their position in the fight against illegal mining which has become a major threat to water bodies.



He stressed that, President Akufo Addo’s government has failed to enforce the existing three (3) years jail term enshrined in the Minerals and Mining Law 2006, section 99 of the Act 703.