Akufo-Addo has failed in fight against corruption – NPP flagbearer aspirant

General News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Presidential candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Energy expert Mr Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed the fight against corruption in his government.



President Nana Akufo-Addo after taking power made a strong statement that he was never going to condone corruption.



Speaking an in an interview with Angel FM in Kumasi, Mr. Kwadwo Nsafoah Popku who rated the performance of the Akufo-Addo-led government at 75 per cent hinted that, the remaining 25 percent is his failure on the fight against corruption.



Nsafoah Poku in his argument noted that he cannot accuse the President of involving himself in any corrupt act yet his commitment to the menace is not there.



“It is not about him being corrupt; it is his fight against corruption. I see the ‘galamsey’ (illegal mining) menace as part of the fight against corruption and I think that is where I fault him,” he explained



He revealed that as President, he will make sure all corruption-related cases are tried with the needed speed and urgency to bring sanity to the country.



“I have said that in my fight against corruption, no criminal case will go for more than two years”, he stated.