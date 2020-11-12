General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: hotfmghana.com

Akufo-Addo has failed in fight against corruption - Kofi Akpaloo

play videoLeader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo says President Akufo-Addo's fight against corruption is a lost battle.



He explained that Martin Amidu should have been sacked from his office as Special Prosecutor by now because he has done nothing since his appointment by the President.



Speaking on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM’s political talk show, "Dwen Ho Biom" hosted by Boamah Darko, Kofi Akpaloo noted that winning the battle against corruption is mainly dependent on leadership that is committed to the fight.



He said, "Seriously I have not seen how Akufo-Addo is fighting Corruption...oh yes, I'm yet to see it. With details from the airbus scandal, John Mahama should have been prosecuted and jailed by now, but Martin Amidu has failed, he should've sacked by now".



Recently, the Special Prosecutor’s final report presented to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, named former President John Dramani Mahama, as the rumored “Government Official 1” whose “brother is Samuel Adam Mahama” in the Airbus bribery scandal.



However, Mahama, on November 3, at a function at the University of Ghana, Legon, described the introduction of a paragraph on the Airbus scandal in the “corruption and anti-corruption risk assessment on the Agyapa Minerals Royalties agreement by Martin Amidu as cowardice and “stupidity”.



Mahama stated, “If you [Martin Amidu] were man enough, present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately and I will come as a man and answer you on Airbus. If you think I’m indicted in Airbus, accuse me directly. But because he is a coward and he knew they were going to discuss Agyapa, he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalize the discussion.I mean what stupidity is this?”



In a counter-response, Martin Amidu in a statement on Monday, November 9, challenged the former President to “man-up” and avail himself with his lawyers for interrogation.



Amidu dared, “Your Excellency, the wise and the brave former President John Dramani Mahama, man-up, wise-up, and be brave enough to come with two lawyers of your own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by this Office to demonstrate your velour and wisdom as not being elected Government Official 1 and also as not being the first guarantor to Samuel Adam Mahama's passport application.”



Watch the video of Kofi Akpaloo's submission below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.