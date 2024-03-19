Akufo-Addo has embarked on record breaking projects in the judicial sector - Ashanti Regional Minister

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has said that the Akufo-Addo-led government has embarked on record-breaking projects in the region's judicial sector.



The minister disclosed that the government has constructed 32 courthouses and 83 housing units for judges in the Ashanti Region.



According to him, 22 out of the 32 courthouses were built by the NPP government, adding that the courthouses have been commissioned and are operating.



He noted that 43 residential projects for judges and magistrates have also been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries in the region.



The Head of the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) revealed this during a press conference on Monday, March 18, 2024.



According to the minister, the press conference is part of a series of activities to inform the public about the government's unprecedented work in the region since 2017.



The event saw the attendance of all heads of security in the region, all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), heads of trading groups in the region, and other stakeholders.



Improved access to justice:



Addressing the gathering, Simon Osei-Mensah emphasized that the quantum leap in housing units for judges in the region and the provision of more courthouses have improved access to justice.



He noted that the provision of residential housing units for judges in the various districts in the region has solved the problem of magistrates and judges travelling long hours on hearing days.



He pledged the government's continuous support for a quality justice delivery system to ensure the rights of all citizens are well protected by the country's laws.