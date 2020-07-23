General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Akufo-Addo has displayed decisive leadership - Koku Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has opined that while the Akufo-Addo government is challenged in fulfilling all of its promises, the President has shown decisive leadership in restraining his party members from engaging in politics of insults.



He made these comments in relation to the loads of insults around Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang after her appointment as ex-President Mahama’s running mate.



In an exclusive interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he noted, “President Akufo-Addo went into self-isolation for two weeks. But when people were insulting Prof. Naana Jane from his party, he zoomed in from isolation and he warned his frontline communicators not to go on the insult tangent. They should stay on the message. When that happened, I have not heard anybody insult the woman again. That is decisive leadership.



On that particular score, strength in the face of adversity and calamity is what makes you a man and a good leader. But on a general score of governance, his government is challenged in terms of fulfillment of promises”.



After her appointment as running mate, Prof.Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has been verbally attacked by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



However, in a virtual meeting via Zoom with the NPP’s Campaign Communications Advisory Team, the President urged all who speak for, or purport to speak for the party to refrain from attacking political opponents.



“We specifically ask that no reference should ever be made to opponents’ ethnicity, religion or gender”, he said.





