Akufo-Addo has demonstrated leadership in cocoa sector – NPP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commenced a mission to tout and lay bare the Akufo-Addo-led government’s achievements in the cocoa industry, some two months to the December general elections.



According to the party, President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated high level leadership in the cocoa sector, far better than the erstwhile Mahama administration.



Addressing the media in Accra on October 5, 2020, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Communications Director of the NPP said the president, together with the Ghana Cocoa Board have built a self-sustaining cocoa sector with substantive reforms since the NPP took over the helm of affairs in January 2017.



He said, “…President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated better understanding of the needs of the country and the direction in which to take in order to meet those needs. Cocoa sector is another area where the president has demonstrated strong leadership and initiative leading to the creation and sustenance of the first ever African-inspired International Community pricing support system…”



Buaben Asamoa noted amongst other things that under the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama, unfettered acts of corruption affected the progress and productivity in the cocoa sector.



A situation which he wittingly claimed even affected cocoa leaves.



“This means that through the sustained and uncompromising joint efforts of President Akufo-Addo and the Ivorian leader, our partners are now preferred on an additional income through the US premium ….,” he explained.





