Akufo-Addo has built only toilets in four years – Mahama

For his entire four years in office, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has managed to build only toilets, former President John Dramani Mahama has said.



Speaking to the people of Gbledi, Wli and Fodome in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region during one of his campaign tours, the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said: “If after four years, somebody has done nothing for you in terms of your own community development; when you ask: what have you done? ‘We’ve built toilets’, District Assemblies were building toilets before this government came”.



“We’re talking about infrastructure that will transform the lives of the people.



“And, if after four years somebody has done nothing for you and the person comes just a few months to elections and gives you key soap, coal pot, you are not a slave”, Mr Mahama told the locals and supporters of the party.



He said the Akufo-Addo government has given Ghanaians nothing but pain in his first term.



“We should remember the four years of hardship we’ve gone through. Life is not easy today. Things are difficult. Nobody is finding it easy, not farmers, not drivers, not teachers, not nurses; for everybody, life is hard and we need a turnaround, we need a change of course, our economy is destroyed, our debt is around our neck, if they share Ghana’s debt today, each of us 90 million old Ghana cedis (GHS9,000) and this government has borrowed the bulk of it; GHS157 billion, more than the debt that we owed from independence till John Mahama left office”, he noted.

