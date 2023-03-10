Akufo-Addo has borrowed Ghana into a crisis - Isaac Adongo

General News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo has accused government of engaging in reckless borrowing which has resulted in Ghana’s current economic hardship.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Thursday, March 9, 2023, during a debate on the president’s State of the Nation's Address (SoNA), the member of parliament for Bolgatanga Central further accused the government of failing to spend the borrowed monies on infrastructure which the previous administration of his National Democratic Congress did.



“In the same period that His Excellency John Dramani Mahama run this economy, in 2016, he invested 3.5% of the total GDP on infrastructure. So when we call Mahama the king of infrastructure, that is the evidence that people know. Unlike you who will come and say you have constructed kilometres of roads without mentioning those roads, John Mahama will mention a hospital just here at Ridge.



“We have to borrow to pay statutory funds, we have to borrow to pay goods and services... Mr Speaker, who manages an economy like this? When every day the president was flying with a private jet, he was borrowing. In fact, if the president was leaving the Flagstaff House to come to parliament he had to borrow to pay for fuel. This is the kind of economy that you run for us. You run this economy into crisis because you did not know that in managing the economy you must manage fiscal sustainability,” he argued.



President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 7, 2023, fulfilled his constitutional mandate by addressing parliament about the current state of the nation under his stewardship.



The president emphasised that but for COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the country was headed in the right direction in terms of overall development.



But according to the opposition minority, Ghana has suffered and continues to suffer from what they deem to be the incompetence of the current government.



