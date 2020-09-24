Politics of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Akufo-Addo has been fair to Ghanaians, honour him in December elections - Alpha

Alpha Nyarko, Eastern Regional Chairman for Volunteers Committee of the Election 2020

"Time where parents have to sell their properties or put them on colatoral to raise money for their wards admissions and fees are things of the past.



NPP has a good records to campaign on to win election 2020, no need for chances." These were the words of Alpha Nyarko.



The Eastern Regional Chairman for Volunteers Committee of the Election 2020 Mr. Alpha Nyarko Kissi has admonished all volunteer Groups in the Eastern Region to be more focused in projecting the achievements of the NPP Party within 3 years to help win Election 2020.



He urged the volunteers not to be complicent or take chances to downplay their opponents. NPP has good records to Campaign on.



He said, NPP has addressed situations where parents had to sell their properties or put their properties on colatoral before raising money to pay their wards fees.



The issues of erratic power supply that collapsed businesses during NDC regime, etc. But with the timely intervention of the Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP administration, all has now become history.



Therefore, volunteers should go out to make impact with the achievements of NPP within 3 years.



Mr. Alpha Nyarko Kissi was speaking in koforidua during the inauguration of the Eastern Regional chapter of the Patriotic health Team.



A group of professionals in the health sector who have come together to Campaign for the NPP government through health delivery in the various communities.



The President for the Eastern Regional Patriotic health team, Mrs. Emelia Akua Nyarko, on her part said, they are ready to take up the course to work hard to help increase the votes for the NPP in the Eastern Region.



She emphasized that, their team will also share the vision of their regional campaign team to increase their parliamentary seats in the region.

