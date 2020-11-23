Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Akufo-Addo has bastardized the image of the Ghana Police – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has said that the current government has bastardized the image of the Ghana Police Service.



He indicated that recent happenings point to the fact that the NPP administration has bastardized the Services’ image and has made it a toothless bulldog.



John Mahama noted that it’s worrying how state institutions have been reduced to its low under the current administration promising that State Institutions will enjoy their freedom under him.



The Former President of Ghana who was speaking on the independence of state institutions in the country expressed worry over the government’s handling of the media in recent times.



According to him, with the state of things currently, he will not be shocked if the Internet is shut down during the December 7 election.



The former President and leader of the NDC who spoke in an interview om Accra-based TV XYZ Sunday said “One of the tragedies of the Akufo-Addo government is the bastardization of state agencies. And the NCA has been an example. In my recent interview with Abusua FM, we had advertised the show, then on the day, the NCA took their frequency off so they had to shift to Ultimate FM.



“I’m also aware of what they did to Joy when they were going to broadcast that investigative piece on the National Lotteries. Joe Anokye is handling the NCA as a political office. I think on the election day they can shut down the internet or any of the things dictators do. I hope we win and stop all that,” he said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.