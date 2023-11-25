Akufo-Addo has banked his hope on a man who knows nothing - Basintale criticises Bawumia

General News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has raised concerns about the chosen flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, hopeful for a particular outcome in the 2024 elections, has placed his trust in an individual whom he describes as having no knowledge of the economy.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, Basintale said that the vice president lacks an understanding of how economic dynamics work in the country.



To him, Bawumia is only quick at making promises without a clear understanding of their economic feasibility.



“I used to think that President Akufo-Addo was the problem, and I used to think that he just appeared insensitive, probably wicked and he decided to plunge the Ghanaian people into this particular situation we find ourselves in.



“But I have come to understand that he’s banked his hopes on a man who virtually knows nothing. A man who does not understand the economic corridors of this country, a man who goes about promising because probably, promises are the only tax-free components in this country,” he said.



He continued: “This is also a man who does not even understand how to cater for this particular difficulty we’ve found ourselves in.



Basintale added that Bawumia lacks the capacity to address the challenges facing the nation, particularly in terms of low productivity, economic growth, and high unemployment rates.



“Our problem in this country today has to do with low productivity, low economic growth, and a hard high unemployment rate. All other developed countries that have moved their economies from taxation to production, from unemployment to a better employment status have implemented the 24-hour system,” he stated.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WN/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel







Watch this episode of The Lowdown to get all the knowledge about acquiring shares in a company:



