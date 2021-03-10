General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Akufo-Addo has already stated his position on LGBTQI – Stephen Amoah

Lawmaker for Nyhiaeso, Stephen Amoah

There was no need for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to have reiterated his position on homosexuality in Ghana again during his state of the nation address, Lawmaker for Nyhiaeso, Stephen Amoah, has said.



Mr Amoah said the president has recently stated his position on the matter in this country hence, calls for him to have spoken about it again in his address were needless.



His comments come after the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, raised issues with President Akufo-Addo’s failure to touch on the issue of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) during his state of the nation address] in parliament Tuesday March 9.



“it is also disappointing that Nana Addo Dankwa lost a good opportunity to talk about where he stands on this LGBTQ+,” he said, adding “….he couldn’t have spoken to it at a better forum than where our laws are made, before the people’s representative,” Mr Iddrisu said in reaction to the President’s address.



But speaking in an interview with TV3 after the address, Mr Amoah who is also a former CEO of the Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) said “Every Tom, Dick, and Harry knows the president’s stands and within this short time you want the president to come and repeat something he has already said. I don’t understand them.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated categorically that Same-sex marriage will not be legalised in Ghana under his presidency.



He said this at Asante Mampong on Saturday, 27th February 2021, at the installation of the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana.



“It will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same sex marriage will be legalized in Ghana, It will never happen in my time as president,” he said.