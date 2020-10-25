Politics of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Akufo-Addo has already corrected his mistakes – Kingsley Nyarko tells Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kwadaso constituency, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko has established that mistakes that were committed under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration have already been corrected by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and as such, there is no need for Ghanaians to vote for Former President John Mahama.



“Mahama says he wants to come back to correct his mistakes. Tell him that President Akufo-Addo has corrected all those mistakes for him”, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko said.



Speaking at a mini-rally at the University of Education Campus in Kumasi, Dr. Nyarko admonished Ghanaians to fiercely reject the second coming of John Mahama.



“If you go to a hospital for surgery and later come home with another complicated problem as a result, the surgeon who performed that surgery tells you he wants to correct it, will you allow him to operate on you again? …No!!” he told hundreds of party supporters.



The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto who was also at the event predicted a humiliating defeat for Mahama in the forthcoming December 7 polls.



He disclosed that Mahama stands no chance at all, adding that Ghanaians are ready to give Nana Akufo-Addo another resounding victory to continue his good works.



“If you visit every part of the country you will see the significant impact policies and programs of government have had on the people; I can say on authority that Former President Mahama and the NDC are just wasting their time,” he said.



“I can see humiliating defeat staring at the face of Mr. Mahama and the NDC. Ghanaians will teach him and his NDC big lessons they will never forget,” the Minister assured.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.