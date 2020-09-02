Politics of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Akufo-Addo has achieved 80% of manifesto promises – Ken Agyapong

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has said that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo deserves another four-year mandate to continue with his ‘good’ works.



According to the Legislator, the President has within his first term in office achieved more than he imagined or planned.



Speaking on Accra-based Net 2 TV monitored by Angelonline.com.gh, the NPP firebrand insisted it will be best if Ghanaians offer them the opportunity to continue with their ‘good governance’.



“Looking at what Akufo-Addo has done, I can say that Akufo-Addo has achieved 80% of manifesto promises and that is very impressive…,” he said.



He mentioned the banking sector clean-up, free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Light and food for students as part of the major achievements of the administration.



The NPP has been campaigning for a second term insisting that the Akufo-Addo government deserves a four-year mandate for doing a ‘yeoman’s job’.



This call, the vociferous MP who was commenting on the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government said is best insisting that Ghana would have been a better country if all past governments had aspired to achieve at least 80% of their manifesto promises.



To him, that aspiration cannot be realised because ‘some political parties only plot violence instead of thinking of which policies to implement whenever they meet’.



One of such political parties, he said is the NDC which he alleged has been planning to visit mayhem on Ghanaians during the 2020 elections.



“The NDC do not discuss ideas when they meet, all they do is to plot violence…that’s why they lack ideas for their manifesto…,” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.