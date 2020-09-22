General News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Akufo-Addo hands over 10,000 hospital beds to Ministry of Health

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the ceremony

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has handed over to the Ministry of Health (MoH) a total of 10,000 hospital beds which are to be distributed across hospitals in the 275 constituencies of the country.



This comes as part of a 2016 campaign promise by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) aimed at improving healthcare delivery and infrastructure in Ghana.



The initiative, which is under the government’s Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) is primarily intended at eliminating the ‘no bed syndrome’ occuring across hospitals in the country.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the president said, “It is always disconcerting to see patients being treated in wheelchairs, plastic chairs and even on the floors because of the unavailability of beds. Government’s determination to see an end to this 'no bed syndrome' has resulted in the decision to procure these hospital beds and their associated accessories for distribution across the country to augment the existing numbers in the country.”



“In total, 1,500 pieces of critical care beds with overhead tables, 2,000 pieces of standard hospital beds with bedside lockers, 4,000 pieces of health centre beds with bedside lockers, 1,000 pieces of Children's Cots and 1,500 of delivery beds have been purchased,” Akufo-Addo explained.



Deputy Health Minister, Tina Gifty Mensah, who received the beds on behalf of the ministry was optimistic that the distribution will ensure that the ‘no bed syndrome’ in some of the nation’s hospitals will become a thing of the past.



“The beds are being distributed to all health facilities especially completed health facilities without the required complement of medical equipment and medical furniture. The ChIPS compounds have also been prioritized to ensure clients access to healthcare services,” she said.



Minister for Special Development Initiative Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson on her part said the beds were procured under the framework of the US$1 million per Constituency (1M1C) to solve the inadequate bed problem across hospitals.





