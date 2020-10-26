General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Akufo-Addo hails Carlos Ahenkorah’s resignation as Deputy Trade Minister

Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah for resigning as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry after he made some utterances with regard to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.



Mr Ahenkorah was reported to have allegedly violated the Covid-19 measures by mingling with constituents when he had tested positive for the virus.



He also justified his action in a radio interview, a situation that angered a section of the Ghanaian public.



Following a barrage of criticisms, the Tema West MP tendered in his resignation to the President in July.



He has since recovered from the virus.



Outdooring him as the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Tema West ahead of the December 7 parliamentary elections on Sunday, October 25, President Akufo-Addo said lawmaker’s decision to resign smacks of a principled person.



“It shows that he is a man of his words and a man you can work with. Let us all vote for him on December 7 to retain the seat and also vote for me, four more years for Nana,” he said.

