Akufo-Addo had no option but to downsize his gov’t, scrap superfluous ministries – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to John Dramani Mahama

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reduced the number of ministers in his government because Ghanaians sent a strong message to him during last year’s elections about how he formed his government.



She said Mr Akufo-Addo had no option but to do so.



President Akufo-Addo has in a statement signed on his behalf by the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency Mr Eugene Arhin, said the number of ministers he will appoint to serve in his second government will not exceed eighty-five (85).



This is down from the 120 ministers who served in his previous administration.



The statement released on Thursday, January 21 said seven Ministries, namely Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives, have been realigned.



The President, according to the statement, has effected this realignment because virtually all these special-purpose Ministries have achieved the purposes for which they were established. The Office of the Senior Minister has also been abolished. This will result in a total of twenty-eight (28) Ministries, down from the thirty-six (36) of his first term.



Commenting on this in a tweet, Madam Bawa Mogtari said: “President Nana Akufo-Addo had absolutely no options but to downsize the humongous number of ministers and scrap the superfluous ministries created in 2017.”





President Nana Akufo-Addo had absolutely no options but to downsize the humongous number of ministers and scrap the superfluous ministries created in 2017. — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) January 24, 2021

She added “It just had to be done, after #Ghanaians sent him a strong message, reflected in the disputed presidential and parliamentary election results.”