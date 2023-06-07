Akufo-Addo govt living a champagne life on akpeteshie budget - Minority Leader

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, has expressed concern over the government's continued expenditure exceeding the allocated budget in the country.



He pointed out that the lifestyle of the Akufo-Addo government does not align with the budget set for the nation.



"I have always contended that the government led by the majority leader, in particular, has been living a champagne life on an akpeteshie budget. We have a budget that is insufficient, yet the government's lifestyle does not correspond to the financial constraints we face as a country," he stated.



During a media engagement with parliamentary leadership, Ato Forson highlighted that in the ongoing Second Meeting of the Third Session, he expects the appearance of Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, for the mid-year budget review.



Forson emphasized that Ofori-Atta's appearance is of utmost importance as it will provide Ghanaians with the opportunity to assess whether the economy is improving or if it will continue on its current trajectory.



YNA/OGB



