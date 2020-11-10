General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Akufo-Addo govt has experienced unprecedented development in a short time - Dr. Essibu

Flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

New Patriotic Party member, Dr Joseph Essibu has charged Ghanaians to vote massively to renew the term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, saying the level of development experienced under his tenure is unprecedented.



The Board Chairman of the Cocoa Marketing Company made this statement when he joined the campaign trail of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, Nenyi George Andah over the weekend at Bawjiase in the Central Region.



“In the history of Ghana, there has not been a time where development has taken place within the first four years than under this government. What Nana Addo has done within these four years is monumental, it has never happened before,” he pointed out.



He stated further that the exploits of President Akufo-Addo in extension has translated into the performance of the MP for the area.



“Within this short time, we have two factories under the flagship One District, One Factory. Within this short time, we have water in a cluster of several communities; an extension of electricity. Within a short time, we have more than 300 students’ scholarships. It has never happened before.”



Dr. Esibu outlined other achievements of the government and entreated the hundreds of supporters and Awutu Senya West constituents to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and George Andah in the upcoming December general elections. He said it is necessary for the nation to maintain the path of growth currently being walked on and not to revert to the bad leadership of an NDC government.



“Four years ago, there was dumsor, students were not able to further their education and there were no industries. By God’s grace, Ghana is working again, agriculture in this country is working again, when we look at industries, we have been able to build over 76 factories under 1D1F out of the 232 projects at various levels of completion. When it comes to employment, people are being employed, more than 100,000 graduates have been employed through NABCO, Trained Nurses and Teachers are being recruited on daily basis. We should vote for Nana Addo, we should vote for Nenyi George Anda so that our future will be good and brighter,” he said.



Taking his turn to address the rally, George Andah also called on the constituents to vote for him and the president to renew their mandate for four more years.

