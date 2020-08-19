General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Akufo-Addo govt first term infrastructure record unmatched - Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said based on verifiable data no government under the Fourth Republic has achieved as much in its first time in terms of infrastructure as the Akufo Addo government.



Touting what he described as the massive infrastructural development witnessed under the Akufo Addo administration, Dr. Bawumia invited the largest opposition NDC party to show Ghanaians what they accomplished in terms of infrastructure initiated in their first term in office.



“They should bring the data and we will interrogate it. This is because virtually all the key project that they point to were completed in their second term. We are however happy to compare our three and a half record to their eight record in the area of infrastructure,” the Vice President stated during a virtual Government Town Hall Meeting and Results Fair on Tuesday evening.



According to him, in many areas of this country, the data will show that the infrastructure the NPP has provided in many districts over the past three and half years surpasses what the NDC provided in eight years to those districts.



“What is most important and interesting to note is that we have done all these while actually spending less on infrastructure as a percentage of our GDP. We have done more by spending less and that means we have more value for money,” Dr. Bawumia added.





