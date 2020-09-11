Regional News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Akufo-Addo govt displaying consistency in vision - Chief of Jirapa

Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area, Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II

Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area in the Upper West region, Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II, has hailed the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration for being consistent with its vision.



Flagbearer of the governing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has since the start of his bid to lead Ghana preached the Free SHS policy.



Regardless of the fact that he was rejected twice, he still held on to the vision and implemented in his first tenure as President of Ghana.



Speaking at the durbar to welcome the visit of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Jirapa hailed the government’s consistency with its vision of implementing various policies to ameliorate the suffering of the citizenry.



He noted that the NPP’s policies have inured to the benefit of all Ghanaians and was grateful that the party has worked towards fulfilling its campaign promises to the people of Ghana.



“The numerous flagship programmes such as the planting for food and jobs, one district, one factory project, One village, one dam, the restoration of the nursing and teacher training allowance and the famous free Senior High School policy are a few of government’s display of consistency in vision."



"Obviously,a party in government would not be serving the purpose of its citizenry if its programmes do not inure to their benefit. And I must say; I am glad that this government is bent on fulfilling its electioneering campaign promises,” he revealed.



Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II noted that the government’s policies have been beneficial to his people especially the people.

