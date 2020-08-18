Politics of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Akufo-Addo government has borrowed more than GH¢140 billion – Mahama alleges

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has said the Akufo-Addo government has borrowed an amount of GH¢140 billion during its tenure of office, yet, there is nothing to show for the loans acquired.



Comparing his administration to that of the Akufo-Addo-led government, Mr Mahama said he was able to construct roads, build healthcare facilities among other developmental projects with the over GH¢54 billion loan he secured.



“In four years, the Akufo-Addo government has borrowed more than GH¢140 billion…so, the simple question Ghanaians should ask is, what have you done with the money?”.



Mahama said a nation progresses when its leader invests in developmental projects, therefore, should he win the upcoming December polls, he would continue with the infrastructural projects that have been abandoned by the ruling government.



The NDC flagbearer also promised to complete 200 Community Day Senior High Schools to end the double-track system.



He promised to make Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) free as well as make the students employable to get jobs after school.



He made these comments while addressing the chiefs and people of Sogakpe in the South Tongu constituency, as part of his four-day tour of the Volta Region.

