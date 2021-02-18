General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Akufo-Addo gov't created 3 million jobs in first term - Baffour-Awuah

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Minister-designate for Employment

The Employment and Labour Relations Minister nominee, Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has said the Akufo-Addo administration has created three million jobs in the last four years.



Mr Baffour-Awuah disclosed this on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 during his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee.



“On 1 May 2018, I indicated that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had created approximately one million jobs and even though I don’t have the exact figures for the end of 2020, the last time we responded [to this issue] was in September 2020 and then the figure was around three million jobs,” the nominee who served in the same capacity in the President first term, told the Committee.



The minister-designate was tasked by the leader of the NDC lawmakers, Haruna Iddrisu, to furnish a sector-by-sector breakdown of the jobs created, to the Committee.



Mr Baffour-Awuah promised to do so by the end of the day.



