General News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo gloats with achievements as election nears

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is basking in the glory of his first four years as he begs for another four-year term to complete his transformation agenda.



In a series of posts on his Facebook page, Nana Akufo-Addo touted the impact of policies and programs of his government on the lives of Ghanaians.



On education, the President espoused that his administration has changed the face of education with infrastructure projects and the Free SHS programme.



He revelled in the strides made in Agriculture which he asserts has ensured for security in the country and also took pride in the financial sector clean up.



The President also praised the effort of his government in improving healthcare delivery in the country.



“We have changed the outlook on education in this country; we have revived and strengthened our healthcare delivery system; we have been busy in the delivery of physical infrastructure in all parts of the country”.



“We have made huge investments in agriculture, with the goal of ensuring our nation’s food security; we have cleaned the financial sector mess we inherited, and have, with the active co-operation of the Bank of Ghana, strengthened the banking and financial sector; and we have shown that the economy of our country can be transformed and diversified by a government of the New Patriotic Party”.



In a preceding post Nana Akufo-Addo said that he has delivered on the promise he made to Ghanaians.



He noted that his government has not wavered in their commitment to ensuring that the lives of Ghanaians are improved and that he has kept faith with Ghanaians.



“In the nearly four years that it has been my abiding privilege, by the grace of God, to lead this party in government, we have kept our eyes firmly on these beliefs, and we have recorded successes in all sectors of national life, which have had significant impact on the lives of all Ghanaians. By common consent, it has been established that we have kept faith with the people of Ghana, by fulfilling the great majority of our manifesto promises”.



Akufo-Addo is seeking to be retained as President for another years with promises of building an airport in Cape Coast and blessing each district with a district hospital.













Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.