Akufo-Addo freezes salary increment for himself and all appointees of the Executive

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: 3 News

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has placed an embargo on salary increment for himself, his Vice, and all the appointees of the executive for this year as a way of contributing to the reduction of the effect of the virus on the local economy.



Speaking at this year’s May Day celebration on Saturday, May 1, Mr. Akufo-Addo said “…In addition, the first unemployment insurance scheme ceded by the government is being championed by the social partnership council and it is to be established by year-end.



“We also use this year to ensure that all workers are vaccinated to protect their lives and enhance their productivity. I have taken the decision to freeze salary increment for this year, 2021 for myself as president, the vice president, ministers, deputy ministers and all appointees of the executive.



“It is our modest contribution to reduce the damage to our public revenue and to help hasten our nation’s recovery from the ravages of the pandemic.”



The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Mr Yaw Baah revealed that 800,000 workers in Ghana suffered from pay cut as a result of the effect of the coronavirus on the local economy.



He recounted the impact of the virus on workers during the May Day celebration on Saturday May 1 in Accra.



Mr Baah said at the event that workers had had to endure enormous economic pressure following the pandemic.



He said among other things that “800,000 workers were affected by pay reduction.”



He further revealed that poor housing for workers and delay in negotiation of national minimum wage are among some of the concerns of workers that the president must deal with.



Mr Baah assured the president that organized labour is willing and ready to assist the government tackle the ravages of the virus on the economy.