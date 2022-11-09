Akufo-Addo failing to resign because he yearns for coup d'etat - NDC chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been advised to humbly resign since his wish to taste a coup d'etat will not yield.



The Asawasi Constituency Chairman of the opposition NDC party, Mr. Faisal Dauda, popularly known as Mallam Concern, speaking in an interview with the media after a peace walk on Sunday, November 6, said, it will be very honourable for the president and his other appointees to resign voluntarily after failing Ghanaians with deceptive promises.



According to him, all actions show the fact that this NPP government, led by Nana Akufo-Addo, wants to taste coup d'etat before it is forced to bow out, but, he said, peaceful Ghanaians are ready for any coup which the NPP government is yearning for.



His comment follows the current economic crisis, which has given birth to the abnormal upsurge in prices of goods, leading to a high standard of living amongst Ghanaians.



"When we want to talk about the economic issues, what I can boldly say is that if there are religious leaders and all other leaders in this country, they should gladly go to Akufo-Addo and tell him that he should voluntarily resign including all his cabinets," he said.



He continued that it was very unprecedented for Ghanaians to witness a sitting government's parliamentarians rising against an incompetent finance minister in their government. He said, despite all these calls, it was very worrying that the president has been recalcitrant over a decision to remove the finance minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta.



"When you look at where the country is driving towards, it seems like, sorry to say, as if they're trying to seek for a coup d'etat, but the fact is, Ghanaians are not ready for a coup d'etat. So they should voluntarily retire so that somebody would take over. At least they've benefited a lot. If you look at most of the companies in Ghana, you can see that Akufo-Addo and his cronies are the direct beneficiaries," he told the media.