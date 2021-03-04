General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Akufo-Addo endorses Audit Service board findings on Yaw Domelevo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says his office believes that the embattled Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo is retired hence cannot remain in office.



In a letter dated March 3, 2021, Nana Akufo-Addo, through his secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante said;



“The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960, and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020.”



The President thanked Mr Demelevo for his service and indicated that the Deputy Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu will continue to serve as the interim Auditor General, till a substantive replacement is announced.



