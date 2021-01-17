General News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Akufo-Addo drops Hawa Koomson, Dan Botwe, Hamid, Adda and Adwoa Safo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be naming his new government from next week, Dailymailgh.com can reveal.



Deep throat sources from the corridors of power have revealed that Akufo-Addo is collapsing seven ministries he introduced in his first term, pro-government network Asaase Radio reported.



The affected ministries and their ministers include the Special Development Initiative (Mavis Hawa Koomson), Business Development (Awal Mohammed), Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation (Anthony Akoto Osei) among others.



Per reports being picked by Dailymailgh.com, former Aviation Minister Kofi Adda has lost his job as functions of his ministry have been added to the Ministry of Transport.



Dr. Mustapha Hamid is likely to head one of the government agencies, according to sources as the president scraps the Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry. He is likely to be appointed the CEO of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), sources at the Jubilee House tell Dailymailgh.com.



The Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development led by MP for Okere, Dan Botwe, will not be part of Akufo-Addo’s second term.



The Ministry for Public Procurement headed by Adwoa Sarfo the MP for Dome Kwabenya has also been scrapped. She is likely to be re-assigned, Asaase Radio reported.



The Ministry of Planning of which Professor Gyan Baffour was minister will be scrapped too and added to the Ministry of Finance.



Highly placed sources said Akufo-Addo could cut his ministerial list by 30%. He appointed 123 ministers and their deputies in his first term – the largest ever government in the Fourth Republican history of Ghana.