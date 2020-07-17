Politics of Friday, 17 July 2020

Akufo-Addo doesn’t need EC to win 2020 elections - NPP Communicator

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) has reiterated that, President Nana Akufo-Addo does not need the Electoral Commission (EC) to win the 2020 elections.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo is a law abiding citizen hence he doesn’t need any foul means to win the December polls.



“President Akufo-Addo don’t want to win an election in Ghana because of the Electoral Commission. He is a man of integrity and will win the elections hands down,’’ Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.



To him, the “NPP will go into the 2020 elections on the strength of our record. Ghanaians have tested us and know that we have fulfilled our promise of free SHS".



He stressed that, there has never occurred a time in the history of Ghana that the NPP has relied on the Electoral Commission to clinch victory in an election and it won’t be in 2020 that the party will need the help of the Commission.



He explained that, the ruling party has been consistent with their call for a new voters’ register and their reason is that the current register have defects that need to be corrected and compiling a new one is the best alternative.





