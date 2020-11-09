General News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Akufo-Addo doesn’t build universities but is very good at changing their names – Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama

The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama, has promised to build public universities in each of the newly-created regions when elected as president on December 7, 2020, general elections.



Addressing supporters at Somanya on Friday as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, he said the NDC has a proven track record of establishing universities in Ghana, adding the next NDC government will build universities in the new regions to develop the human resource and create opportunities for all.



“Through the instrumentality and the vision of the late President, John Evans Atta Mills, the University of Energy and Natural Resources was established in the Brong Ahafo Region and the University of Allied and Health Sciences was established in the Volta region. In the Eastern Region, there was no public university too, so as President, I cut the sod at Somanya for the construction of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development with a satellite campus at Afram Plains”, he explained.



Mr. Mahama however noted with concern the decision by President Akufo-Addo to divert the proposed satellite campus of the University from the Afram Plains to his home town, describing the decision as unfair.



He said despite not having a record of putting up a public university, the president has specialised in renaming institutions and diverting one to his home town.



“Also, he will not build a university but he is very good at changing their names. You don’t know how to build institutions but you know how to rename them. You must also build some of those institutions”, he said.

