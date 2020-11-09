General News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Akufo-Addo directs political leaders to wear mask as coronavirus active cases exceeds 1000

Ghana's COVID-19 active cases have increased to 1156 according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) amidst fears of a second wave.



The number of new cases is also on the rise as 198 new infections have been recorded.



The cumulative figure is now 49,202 with 47,726 number of recoveries/discharge and the death toll remains 320.



Positive infections from International travellers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has increased to 171.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo in his 19th COVID-19 address to the nation bemoaned the fact that Ghanaians are letting down their guard causing the number of infections to rise.



He has, therefore "instructed the release of additional logistics, including vehicles, to the Ghana Health Service in order to help beef up contact tracing, and the supervision and monitoring of asymptomatic cases being managed from home...We are also employing the use of technology to augment our contact tracing efforts, as well as the supervision and monitoring of home care cases."



Meanwhile, the President has asked that political parties and other groups ensure that their members adhere to the covid-19 safety protocols especially the wearing of masks



"Fellow Ghanaians, with a month to the conduct of the 7th December presidential and parliamentary elections, there would, obviously, be an intensification of political party activities in all parts of the country, with its accompanying human contact. Nevertheless, I encourage political party leaders and supporters, at the very at least, to wear the mask at all times at these gatherings.



This task is not only for the leaders of our political parties. All of us, in the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, public sector, security agencies, private sector, civil society, professional and trade associations, religious bodies, traditional authorities and ordinary citizens, must do what we can, in this period, to help minimize disease transmission".







