General News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo directs needy student who scored 8 As to be given full scholarship

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to grant a full scholarship to one Thomas Amoaning of Adeiso Senior High School.



Master Amoaning is reported to have scored 8As in the 2020 West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).



His plight made rounds on social media given his background.



“As a normal practice and taking into consideration the socio-geographical background of the student, HE the President has expressly directed the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat to grant full scholarship award to the student for his tertiary studies,” a release from the Secretariat on Tuesday, November 24 said.



“The Scholarships Secretariat has subsequently established contact with the student and parents and will on Friday 27th November, 2020 pay a visit to the family to discuss their needs in detail,” the release signed by Registrar of the Secretariat Kingsley Agyemang said.



Meanwhile, the Secretariat announces for the information of WASSCE graduates that there will be a “big announcement” on Tuesday, December 1.



“The retooled Ghana Scholarships Secretariat is now strategically positioned to effectively deliver on its mandate of awarding scholarships to Ghanaians for tertiary education,” the release said.

